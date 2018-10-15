Marcolivia Duo to perform with Manassas Symphony

Manassas – (Press Release) Olivia Hajioff and Marc Ramirez, the Marcolivia Duo, join Music Director James Villani as the featured viola and violin soloists for Symphonic Journey, the Manassas Symphony’s season-opening concert at 7:30 pm on October 27, 2018 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. They are playing Max Bruch’s Double Concerto in E minor, Op. 88.

Marcolivia — featured many times on NPR’s “Performance Today” and “Front Row Washington” — is an award-winning violin and violin/viola duo who performs music from all styles and periods from Baroque artists to works by 20th-century composers, including folk music, virtuoso works, and their own arrangements.

The MSO concert program also includes Gioachino Rossini’s famous William Tell Overture, as well as the not often performed, but very beautiful Orchestral Suite No. 1 in D minor by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Season subscriptions and individual concert tickets are available from the Hylton Center Box Office or by calling 888-945-2468. All children and student tickets (through college) are free.

Founded in 1992, the Manassas Symphony is the winner of the 2015 American Prize for Orchestral Performance, Community Division and is a Resident Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The all-volunteer orchestra plays five concerts a year and is involved with many educational and civic events throughout the community. For more information on the Manassas Symphony, visit its website at ManassasSymphony.org.