Service Authority stabilizing sewer line in Dumfries

News
Potomac Local
October 12, 2018 / 6:00 pm / Leave a Comment
Prince William Service Authority Water Tank Dumfries

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – (Press Release) The Prince William County Service Authority will begin work next week to stabilize a sewer line between Tripoli Boulevard and Main Street in the Town of Dumfries.

Due to creek bank erosion, a Service Authority sewer line and manhole in the area have been exposed. The repair project is scheduled to last approximately four weeks.

Area residents may see contractors in the woods or hear the contractor’s equipment, such as chainsaws or tractors. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and no impacts to traffic are expected.

If you have any questions about the project, please call the Service Authority’s Dispatch Officeat 703-335-7982. 

 

News, Dumfries Local

