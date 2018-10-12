One arrest, one open investigation in Prince William cases involving firearms

Prince William County – (Press Release) On October 11 at 9:37AM, officers responded to the Oak Hill General Store located at 12203 Kahns Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The man took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area in a black Honda Pilot. No injuries were reported. Responding officers observed a vehicle matching the description pull into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Dumfries Rd near Purcell Dr where a vehicle stop was conducted. The driver was detained without further incident and was determined to be the suspect involved in the robbery. The vehicle and handgun located were also found have been reported stolen from North Carolina. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jeremy Chanz-Dorsey WILLIAMS, was arrested.

Arrested on October 11:

Jeremy Chanz-Dorsey WILLIAMS, 18, of 1031 Haven Hallow Way in Durham, NC

Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of stolen property

Court Date: December 12, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Shooting into a Dwelling – On October 11 at 3:26PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1800 block of Heather Glen Ct in Woodbridge (20191) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that a bullet was located in the wall of a bathroom inside the residence. No injuries or other property damage were reported. This incident is believed to be connected to the reckless handing of a firearm call received in the same area on October 10 (see previous incident brief below). The previously reported incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm [Previously Released] – On October 10 at 10:09PM, officers responded to the 1800 block of Heather Glen Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed that two females were arguing outside of a residence in the area when a fight broke out between them. When a witness attempted to break up the fight, an unknown male fired several shots into the air before fleeing the area. No injuries or property damage were reported. At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. Officers recovered several shell casings in the roadway. The investigation continues.