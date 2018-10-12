Menu
Woodbridge
Culpeper plane crash kills one

News
Virginia State Police
Press Release
October 12, 2018 / 11:58 pm / Leave a Comment

CULPEPER — At 8:10 p.m. Friday (Oct. 12), the Virginia State Police responded to a report of a plane crash near the Culpeper Regional Airport. The FAA and NTSB are responding to the scene to investigate what may have caused the small, private plane to crash.

The pilot did not survive the crash.

State police are still in the process of confirming the pilot’s identification and notify next of kin. 

News

