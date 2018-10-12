Culpeper plane crash kills one
CULPEPER — At 8:10 p.m. Friday (Oct. 12), the Virginia State Police responded to a report of a plane crash near the Culpeper Regional Airport. The FAA and NTSB are responding to the scene to investigate what may have caused the small, private plane to crash.
The pilot did not survive the crash.
State police are still in the process of confirming the pilot’s identification and notify next of kin.Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.