Burglary popular over past two days in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – (Press Release) On October 11 at 9:31AM, officers responded to Toy Trains and Collectibles store located at 7216 New Market Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted burglary. An employee reported that it appears entry was attempted into the business through the front glass door, which was damaged. No entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing.

Residential Burglary – On October 10 at 2:22PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 17000 block of Takeaway Ln in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a burglary. The homeowner reported to police that entry was made into an attached garage through an open door. The garage was rummaged through. No property was reported missing. During a canvass of the neighborhood, video surveillance was recovered showing three black males wearing hoodies and jeans walking around the neighborhood around 2:00AM checking car doors. The investigation continues.

Commercial Burglary – On October 10 at 7:55AM, officers responded to the Middlegroup Company scrap metal recycling center located at 13856 Dawson Beach Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. An employee reported to police that video surveillance revealed that two unknown suspects entered the office of the business through a window, which was found damaged, around 12:44AM. The suspects took cash then fled the business on foot. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect 1 is described as a white male, 5’06”, 220lbs, last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gloves.

Suspect 2 is described as a white male, 5’09, 185lbs, wearing a short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gloves.

Residential Burglary | Domestic Related – On October 10 at 11:58AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13600 block of Bentley Cir in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic. The victim, identified as a 21-year-old woman, reported to police that she was leaving her residence when she was approached by the accused, an acquaintance. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s cell phone and threw it on the ground breaking it. When the victim went back inside of her residence, the accused forced his way into the residence and assaulted the victim. The accused eventually fled the residence on foot. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified Germaine Creadle PALMER. The accused was eventually located later that evening in the area of Smoketown Rd and Prince William Pkwy by officers and arrested after a short foot pursuit, which ended on Shoppers Best Way.

Arrested on October 10:

Germaine Creadle PALMER, 25, of 3101 Butterfly Way in Dumfries

Charged burglary, domestic assault & battery, and destruction of property

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond