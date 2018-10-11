Juvenile responsible for Walmart robbery at knifepoint

STAFFORD – (Press Release) A juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office after robbing a local Walmart at knifepoint and absconding with money from the cash register.

On October 10, 2018, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Deputy Elliott Taylor responded to the Walmart located at 217 Garrisonville Road. Upon arrival, a loss prevention employee told the deputy the suspect had fled on foot towards the west side of the store.

Additional units responding to the incident located what they believed to be the suspect near Chick-fil-A. Deputy Taylor activated his emergency equipment and responded to that location. The suspect was identified as a juvenile and detained. A large sum of money was found in the suspect’s pocket during a search of his person.

The juvenile admitted to taking a knife off the shelf at the store and then using it to commit robbery. He approached a cashier while displaying the knife and demanded money from the cash register. The juvenile left the store with the knife and money from the register.

Deputies contacted Juvenile Intake Services and they advised they would authorize detention orders. The suspect was then transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and held there. The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office will provide an update when charges are obtained.