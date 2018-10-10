This is Rex Parr’s second run for a seat on the Manassas City Council.

The Democrat placed 5th in a seven-person race for three open seats on the council in 2016. After a two-year break from campaigning, and after his 2015 retirement from leading Manassas-based Didlake, Inc., he’s running again.

Below, find his responses to our Project: Election questionnaire.

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?

Parr:

Education

Public Safety

Transportation

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Parr:

EDUCATION: We need to align the goals and objectives of the School Board and the City Council, extend Pre-K education to every child and continue the great progress on Career and Technical Education (CTE).

PUBLIC SAFETY: Our Public Safety professionals do an amazing job of keeping us safe. I want to make sure we take good care of them. We should pay close attention to the basics: up-to-date resources, competitive compensation, recognition of achievements and top-notch leadership.

TRANSPORTATION: To be an attractive place to live, work and play the city must offer efficient transportation options. We all know that we need to improve Route 28 North to I66. We should also push hard to add mid-day VRE service in both directions and, we should plan now to extend the VRE Manassas line to Gainesville and Haymarket.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Parr: Serving the greater good.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Parr: Governance, Management, Strategic Planning and Public Policy.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government? If not, how do you intend on improving communication with your constituency?

Parr: Local government is complex. The average citizen doesn’t have time to keep track of it all. I will advocate for greater transparency and a more robust communications program of organizations that get important things done. In my experience, success starts with a widely shared vision and a strategic plan developed by a broad cross-section of stakeholders.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Parr: It’s time for Manassas to begin shaping its future and I can help.