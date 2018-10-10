Menu
Woodbridge
72°
Cloudy
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 1mph NNW
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Residents address Stafford School Board after transgender student benched
Real. Local. News for Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford, Virginia.
150,000 monthly users. 339 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Residents address Stafford School Board after transgender student benched

Subscriber Content
Christopher Hirons
For Potomac Local
October 10, 2018 / 12:57 am / Leave a Comment
Kinzer

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Schools, Breaking News

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.