Multiple incidents of strangulation, abduction in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – (Press Release) On October 9 at 2:30PM, Glen Felix CORUM, wanted for a strangulation that occurred earlier that morning, was located and arrested after he had returned to the residence located in the 15100 block of Lee Hwy in Gainesville.

Arrested on October 9:

Glen Felix CORUM, 37, of no fixed address

Charged with for 1 count of attempted malicious wounding , 1 count of strangulation , 1 count of abduction , and 2 counts of attempting to stab in commission of a felony

Court Date: November 28, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Attempted Malicious Wounding | Strangulation [Previously Released] – On October 9 at 4:30AM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 15100 block of Lee Hwy in Gainesville (20155). The victim, a 42-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused placed a razor blade and a knife against the victim’s neck. At one point, the accused also attempted to strangle the victim and prevented her from leaving the residence. The victim was eventually able to flee the home and flag down passing motorists for assistance. Minor injuries were reported. Officers responded to the offense location and determined the accused fled prior to their arrival at the home. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Glen Felix CORUM. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Strangulation | Domestic Related *ARREST – On October 6, Dwayne Leyonel BUCK, wanted for a strangulation that occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Barksdale St in Woodbridge on April 12, was located and arrested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland. The accused remains incarcerated in Maryland pending extradition back to Virginia.

Arrested on October 6: [No Photo Available]

Dwayne Leyonel BUCK, 25, of no fixed address

Charged with strangulation and destruction of property

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition

Strangulation | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On April 12 at 11:38PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Barksdale St in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 36-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim then took her cell phone and damaged the screen. As the victim turned to walk away, the accused grabbed her and placed her in a chokehold. The parties eventually separated and the accused fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Dwayne Leyonel BUCK. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On October 8 at 12:20AM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 1900 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Milton Mardoquedo FIGUEROA BAIRES, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on October 8:

Milton Mardoquedo FIGUEROA BAIRES, 25, of the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge

Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Strangulation | Abduction | Domestic Related – On October 6 at 11:23AM, officers responded to investigate an assault that occurred between 8:00PM on October 3 and 1:55AM on October 4 in the area of Hillendale Dr and Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193). The victim, an adult female, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated while they were driving in the above area. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim several times before brandishing a gun at her. When the victim exited the vehicle, the accused forced her back into the vehicle at gunpoint. At some point, the accused also choked the victim. The accused eventually let the victim go then drove away. The victim responded to the Charlie T. Dean Station on October 6 to report the incident. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained additional charges for the accused, identified as Paulo Roberto Castellani LISBOA, who had been previously arrested on October 4 for a robbery that occurred at the Sheetz on Prince William Pkwy a short time after this incident. The accused remains incarcerated at the Prince William – Manassas Adult Detention Center located at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas.

Arrested on October 7: [No Photo Available]

Paulo Roberto Castellani LISBOA, 20, of 14510 Duran Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with strangulation, abduction, malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, and assault & battery

Court Date: November 26, 2018 | Bond: Remains incarcerated

Abduction | Domestic Related – On October 7 at 5:36PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an abduction. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused took the victim’s cell phone and damaged it. The accused and the victim eventually got into a vehicle and began driving around the Lake Ridge area. When the victim attempted to exit the vehicle on several occasions, the accused pulled her back into the vehicle. At some point, the victim was able to exit the vehicle in the 12500 block of Gordon Blvd, and the accused fled the area. The victim later returned to her residence where police were contacted. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Dallas Deonte COX, who turned himself in at the Gar-Field Station without incident on October 9. Minor injuries were reported by the victim and the accused.

Arrested on October 9:

Dallas Deonte COX, 32, of 205 Sunny Hill Ct in Stafford

Charged with abduction, robbery, destruction of property, assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer

Court Date: November 20, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond