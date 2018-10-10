Missing safe and firearm ends in multiple arrests in Stafford

STAFFORD – (Press Release) Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred in Stafford County at the end of September.

On September 27, 2018, deputies responded to reports of a burglary at a residence on St. Stevens Court. Upon arrival, deputies learned from the homeowners that they had been away from the residence for several hours. When they returned, they immediately noticed the deadbolt on the front door was locked, which is not how they typically secure their residence. They also noticed muddy footprints in the foyer.

The residence was searched and Deputy Smith and his K9 partner attempted to track the suspect outside of the house. The suspect was not located. However, a firearm kept in the homeowner’s nightstand as well as a safe containing a significant amount of money were determined to be missing. In addition, a window in the basement was shattered and there were footprints on the concrete floor.

The homeowners’ stepson, Steven Christopher Marks, 18, of Stafford was identified as a possible suspect in the case. Marks was taken into custody that evening by deputies with the Special Problems Unit on separate charges related to an assault with a firearm. On October 7, 2018, he was served warrants in connection with the burglary including breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy, and grand larceny.

Detectives also learned of additional suspects involved in the breaking and entering. On September 28, 2018, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Deputy Gabrielli observed the vehicle of one of the suspects leaving a residence on Choptank Road. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle failed to maintain lane control.

The driver was identified as Timothy Roosevelt Punch Edwards, 27, of Stafford and the passenger as Kevin Angelo Melo, 19, of Stafford. The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. He also observed a substance consistent with marijuana strewn over the passenger’s lap. In addition, he detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Edwards and noticed he had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

During a search of the vehicle, the stolen firearm was discovered and both suspects possessed large amounts of money.

Melo was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana. Following an interview with Detective Martin, he was served warrants for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy, and receiving stolen goods. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

Edwards was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. He was also served a warrant for receiving stolen property in connection with the earlier breaking and entering. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2000.00 secured bond.