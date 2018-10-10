Fraud, assault, burglary, vandalism in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY – (Press Release) 7-Eleven, 2337 Garrisonville Road, 10/8. Suspect attempts to shoplift a small box of wine from a convenience store. The manager saw the suspect put the item in her bag without paying. She then apologized, took the item out of her bag, and left it on the counter. Deputies located the suspect in the area and she admitted to concealing the wine, as well as stealing an additional box of wine the clerk hadn’t seen her put in her bag. Sarah Elizabeth Newsome, 30, of Stafford was released on a summons for concealment.

Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 10/8. Suspect arrested after stealing alcoholic beverage from convenience store. Upon arrival, deputies found the suspect sitting near some bushes and identified him as John Bernard Perry, 55, of Fredericksburg. The suspect admitted to stealing the alcoholic beverages. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Perry is charged with petit larceny and public intoxication.

Somerset Lane, 10/6. Various items stolen off front porch of residence including flower pots, a battery operated candle, potting soil, and a ladder. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Smith Street, 10/6, 4:00 p.m. A firearm and a small amount of money reported stolen from vehicles parked at residence. In one vehicle, the center console was found open and three dollars was missing. In the second vehicle, a firearm that the victim believes was locked in the trunk was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

100 block of Centreport Parkway, 10/5. Equipment valued at approximately $5000.00 stolen from construction job site. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

100 block of Auction Drive, 10/4. Dealer tags stolen from vehicle parked at local business. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

MAPCO, 626 Warrenton Road, 10/2, 5:19 p.m. Suspect steals two phone chargers from MAPCO. Deputies identified the suspect as Thaddeus Varley, 35, of Fredericksburg through video surveillance footage. A warrant for shoplifting was obtained and Varley was taken into custody on 10/5/18.

FRAUD OFFENSES

Country Inn and Suites, 656 Warrenton Road, 10/5, 1:44 p.m. Wanted suspect provides false identity to law enforcement. Deputies responded to reports that a suspect wanted out of Spotsylvania County on a probation violation was working at the hotel. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect who told them he was not the person they were looking for. Deputies learned the identity provided to them by the suspect was false and the suspect was subsequently taken into custody. Martez Keels, 28, of Locust Grove was served his outstanding warrants and received additional charges of providing false identity to law enforcement and identity theft. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

ASSAULT

Red Roof Inn, 386 Warrenton Road, 10/5. Wanted suspect charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer. On 10/5, deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity at one of the motel rooms. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male subject they recognized as Robert Oliver, 24, of Fredericksburg who they recognized as wanted for violation of a protective order. Oliver provided false identification and deputies subsequently attempted to detain him. However, the suspect managed to escape and began running away. A second deputy stopped the suspect who resisted arrest by rolling around on the ground and tucking his hands under his body. Once the deputies managed to carry the suspect to the back of the cruiser, he kicked one of the deputies in the chest with both feet, forcing the rear driver’s side door back and breaking the deputy’s cell phone clip. The door hit another vehicle parked nearby, causing a dent. Oliver was served his outstanding warrants and received additional charges of assault and battery, resisting arrest, destruction of property, and identity theft. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

BURGLARY

1300 block of Mountain View Road, 10/5. Moped stolen from garage of residence. The resident showed deputies a side window of the garage that had been broken to gain entry. The investigation is ongoing.

VANDALISM

Sunset Ridge Lane, 10/9, 4:17 a.m. Caller observed three males carrying backpacks and pulling on car door handles in the neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies observed multiple vehicles that appeared to be tampered with, but the only item stolen was a knife from the center console of a pick-up truck. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

200 block of Gettysburg Court, 10/7. Vandalism of vehicle parked at residence. Front tires were punctured. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.