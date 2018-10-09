WOODBRIDGE — (Press Release) At 8:14 a.m., Prince William police officers responded to the 14200 block of Essex Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an abduction.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a juvenile girl, was reportedly walking to school along Essex Drive near Radford Drive when an unknown man approached and grabbed her. During the encounter, the suspect forced his way into a nearby home where he assaulted one of the residents, identified as an adult female, before fleeing the area on foot with the juvenile victim.

It’s unclear if the suspect brought the juvenile into the home. The juvenile did not live at the home.

The suspect then took the juvenile victim to an unknown location on Cumberland Drive where he sexually assaulted her. The suspect then released the juvenile victim and fled on foot. The juvenile victim was located by responding officers a short time later.

A police K-9 and officers are currently in the area searching for the suspect who has not been located. Please avoid the area and follow police direction. Area schools have been notified as a precaution. The investigation continues.