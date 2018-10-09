Fatal crash investigation by Old Bridge Road and Rolling Brook Drive results in DWI charges

WOODBRIDGE – (Press Release) On July 7 at 10:59PM, officers responded to the area of Old Bridge Rd and Rolling Brook Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed that a driver of a 1993 Toyota Standard was traveling westbound on Old Bridge Rd and attempted to make a left turn onto Rolling Brook Dr. The vehicle crossed in front of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on Old Bridge Rd. The driver of the Toyota is believed to have failed to yield the right-of-way to through traffic causing the collision. The driver of the Hyundai was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested at the time of the crash. The driver of the Toyota was initially transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. On September 15, the driver died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. Prior to his death, the driver was transported out of state to another hospital facility. The Prince William County Police Department was recently notified of the death. The Crash Investigation Unit has reopened the investigation. The driver of the Hyundai reported minor injuries. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the 1993 Toyota Standard was identified as James Ivy TURNER, 68, of Woodbridge

Arrested on July 7:

Juan Corderio CARTER, 30, of 4516 Kenwood Dr in Woodbridge [Driver of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra]

Charged with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Court Date: November 29, 2018 | Bond: Unavailable