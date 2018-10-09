Menu
Woodbridge
75°
Fair
Feels like: 75°F
Wind: 1mph NE
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Girl abducted, sexually assaulted in brazen morning attack
Real. Local. News for Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford, Virginia.
150,000 monthly users. 339 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Candidates talk experience, tax cuts, and exemptions at Fredericksburg forum

Subscriber Content
Rick Horner
For Potomac Local
October 9, 2018 / 2:29 pm / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Politics

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.