Assault, use of firearm in commission of felony, obstruction, just a few of Woodbridge man’s charges

On October 9 at 10:43PM, officers responded to the area of Minnieville Rd and the Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an initial report of a hit & run. The suspect vehicle, described as a dark colored SUV, struck another occupied vehicle before fleeing the area. While officers were on scene, multiple robberies were being reported to police. The first robbery occurred in the parking lot of the McDonalds at Ashdale Plz involving a 20-year-old man and 22-year old woman. Additional robberies were reported in the parking lot of the 7-11 on Gideon Dr involving a 42-year-old man and in the parking lot of Potomac Mills near the AMC theater involving a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman. The suspect in all three robberies appeared to be the same man driving a similar SUV involved in the hit & run. In each of the incidents, the suspect approached the victims and implied he had a weapon before demanding money. A suspect vehicle’s license plate number was provided to officers. Officers determined the vehicle involved had been reported stolen to police from an address on Chelsea Dr in Woodbridge on October 1. Officers located the suspect vehicle unoccupied in the parking lot of Noblewood Plz. A police K-9 and helicopter with Fairfax County police searched for the suspect who was not immediately located. As police were investigating these incidents, officers were dispatched to the area of Moon Way and Madrigal Dr for a suspicious person matching the description of the suspect from the robberies. Officers arrived and located a suspect walking from behind a row of townhomes. Officers challenged the suspect who immediately fled on foot. After a brief chase, the suspect fell and was apprehended by police. Officers determined the suspect had attempted to enter a residence in the 3500 block of Moon Way and an unoccupied vehicle. As officers were processing the suspect, he lunged at the arresting officer which led to a struggle. Officers eventually subdued the suspect. Following the investigation, the suspect, identified as Raekwon Malik BRYANT, was charged in connection to multiple incidents. Additional charges are pending.

Arrested on October 9:

Raekwon Malik BRYANT, 20, of 14001 Madrigal Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of attempted robbery, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of assault & battery on a LEO, 1 count of attempted burglary, 1 count of vehicle trespass, and 2 counts of obstruction of justice

Court Date: Unavailable | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond