Kaine ‘deeply disappointed’ after Kavanaugh confirmation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Press Release) U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on the vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court:

“I am deeply disappointed that the Senate has rushed to confirm Judge Kavanaugh without a complete investigation into the serious allegations against him. A five-day investigation that featured interviews with a handful of people, while ignoring dozens of witnesses who were willing to cooperate and a secret report whose contents could not even be discussed with the public convinces many that the entire goal was to ignore the serious charges.

“Over 150 sexual assault survivors have reached out to me to say they are dismayed by the Senate’s actions, they struggle to see empathy in the eyes of their leaders, and they now fear no one would take them seriously if they came forward with their own stories. I want them and all survivors to know this: You don’t need to suffer in silence. You deserve to be taken seriously. You deserve to be listened to.”

Kavanaugh previously served as a U.S. Circuit Court judge until his appointment to the Supreme Court on Saturday.