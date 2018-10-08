Brandishing suspect arrested at Woodbridge home

LAKE RIDGE — (Press Release) On October 5 at 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 13304 Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a road rage incident.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, reported to police that he, and two other adult male passengers, were driving on the Prince William Pkwy in the area of Summerland Dr when the driver of a red minivan, later identified as the accused, began driving aggressively.

The victim and the other men stopped at the above 7-Eleven and entered the business. Upon exiting, the men were confronted by the accused who began yelling at them. During the encounter, the victim told the accused he was going to contact police. At that point, accused brandished a handgun and pointed it towards the men.

The accused eventually got back into his vehicle and drove in front of the victim’s vehicle while continuing to point the weapon towards them. The accused eventually left the area. The victim provided officers with a license plate of the vehicle the accused was driving.

The accused was located at his home in Woodbridge where he was detained without further incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Hassan Mihalov DELGADO, was arrested.

Arrested on October 5:

Hassan Mihalov DELGADO, 32, of 1930 Stevens Rd, #1710, in Woodbridge

Charged with 3 counts of abduction, 3 counts of brandishing, and 3 counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony