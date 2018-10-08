Menu
Woodbridge
70°
Clear
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 0mph WNW
Humidity: 99%
Pressure: 30.33"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Real. Local. News for Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford, Virginia.
150,000 monthly users. 338 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bells Hilll Road reopens after 3-month closure

Traffic
Potomac Local
October 8, 2018 / 6:53 pm / Leave a Comment

STAFFORD — (Press Release) Bells Hill Road in Stafford County reopened to traffic today between Virginia Belle Drive and Belle Vine Lane.

Bells Hill Road closed to through traffic on June 4 after heavy rain caused a 250 ft. section of slope to fail. The failure also damaged a portion of the travel lanes.

Due to the steep terrain, a contractor used a soil nail launcher to create a retaining wall. The soil nail launcher drilled holes beneath the road and inserted steel rods into the ground. The rods were covered with a mesh wire net and anchored with bolts. The entire surface was then covered with a concrete material. VDOT and contractor crews then rebuilt the road’s travel surface.

Below is a photo of the road when it was damaged on June 4.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Traffic & Transit

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.