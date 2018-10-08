Bells Hilll Road reopens after 3-month closure

STAFFORD — (Press Release) Bells Hill Road in Stafford County reopened to traffic today between Virginia Belle Drive and Belle Vine Lane.

Bells Hill Road closed to through traffic on June 4 after heavy rain caused a 250 ft. section of slope to fail. The failure also damaged a portion of the travel lanes.

Due to the steep terrain, a contractor used a soil nail launcher to create a retaining wall. The soil nail launcher drilled holes beneath the road and inserted steel rods into the ground. The rods were covered with a mesh wire net and anchored with bolts. The entire surface was then covered with a concrete material. VDOT and contractor crews then rebuilt the road’s travel surface.

Below is a photo of the road when it was damaged on June 4.