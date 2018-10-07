Wawa Foundation announces Wawa Foundation Virginia ‘Hero Awards’

(Press Release) The Wawa Foundation, Wawa’s non-profit through which its charitable giving is channeled, is thrilled to announce the Virginia “Hero Awards.” The awards will honor Virginia Non-Profits that assist others and help to advance their communities. The Wawa Foundation Virginia Hero Awards are being launched during Wawa’s 20-Year Virginia “Wawaversary”—marking two decades since the grand opening of its first store in the state of Virginia.

Three awards will be presented, one in each of the markets Wawa serves, recognizing the important role non-profits and all citizens have in improving and building stronger communities. The following grant awards will be presented: One Hero Award ($20,000 grant) and three Runner-Up Awards ($5,000 each) in each of the following markets: Northern Virginia, Central Virginia, and the Peninsula & Hampton Roads.

“Since we opened our first store in Virginia, Wawa has made connections with millions of customers across dozens of communities. Our Virginia Hero Awards are a way for us to say thank you to those area non-profits that do so much for the communities we serve across Virginia” said Jay Culotta, President of The Wawa Foundation.

Non-profit organizations may apply by submitting a video and/or a short story with background on the organization’s work with, and impact on, the community. Four finalists will be featured in a final voting round in each market. Community members will be invited to cast their vote between November 20th and December 4th for the everyday hero they believe has had the greatest impact on their community. The organization receiving the highest number of votes in each market will be recognized with The Wawa Foundation Hero Awards at events to be held the week of December 17, 2018.

“At Wawa, we were founded in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we are honored to serve another great Commonwealth for the past 20 years here in Virginia,” said Chris Gheysens, CEO. “We strive to provide for our communities by supporting the common good, not only through the quality food and convenience of our stores, but through our Wawa Foundation’s mission to build stronger communities.”

The deadline for submissions is October 24, 2018. For more information on The Wawa Foundation Virginia Hero Awards and eligibility requirements, criteria and submission process, please visit www.TheWawaFoundation.org

About The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, state and national grants and in-kind donations. Since 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $58 million to causes supporting health, hunger and the heroes who serve our communities every day.

The first Wawa store in Virginia is located on Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg.