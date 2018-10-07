Stafford County Electoral Board issues public notice on November 7 election

STAFFORD – (Press Release) Stafford County Electoral Board PUBLIC NOTICE Regarding events surrounding the GENERAL ELECTION NOVEMBER 7, 2018

In-person absentee voting is available through November 3rd

o Office of the General Registrar

o County Building, 1300 Courthouse Rd

o 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM (Monday – Friday)

Deadline to register to vote is 5:00PM MONDAY, October 15, 2018

Final day to apply for an Absentee Ballot by mail is 5PM, October 30, 2018

Saturday in-person absentee voting is available October 27, 2018

o Office of the General Registrar

o County Building, 1300 Courthouse Rd

o 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Final day for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, November 3, 2018

o Office of the General Registrar

o County Building, 1300 Courthouse Rd

o 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

The Electoral Board will meet Monday, November 5, 2018

o Appoint Officers of Election and review final election preparations

o Voter Registration Office, 1300 Courthouse Rd

o 8:00 AM

The Election will be held in Stafford’s 27 Precincts on Tuesday, November 6th

o 6AM to 7PM

The Electoral Board will meet Wednesday, November 7th to Canvass the Vote

o ABC conference room of the County Building

o 1300 Courthouse Rd

o NOON

The Canvass may continue through Friday, November 9th (if required)

o ABC conference room of the County Building

o 1300 Courthouse Rd

o NOON (until all business has been concluded)