Prince William gunshot victim expected to survive

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — (Press Release) On October 6 at 1:49 a.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, later identified as a 20-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate first aid to the victim before he was transported to an area hospital.

The victim is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. Multiple shell casings were located by officers. No suspects have been identified and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.