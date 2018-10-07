Prince William County firefighters to join students in International Walk to School Day

Prince William County – (Press Release) Firefighters in Prince William County will join students from around the county to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 10, 2018. Approximately 10,000 students from 30 Prince William County Public Schools will be walking and rolling to school on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, along with parents, teachers, community leaders and members of the Department of Fire & Rescue.

The event will begin at various times corresponding with the school’s opening. Kids, parents and community leaders will walk from meeting points along the walker’s route. Walkers at some schools will be joined by Fire & Rescue personnel as they exit the buses and enter the schools for the day. Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment.

“The Walk to School activities that each participating school undertakes heightens the importance of safe routes to and from school each day while encouraging all students to walk and be active for their health as well as their safety, states Prince William County Fire & Rescue Chief Kevin McGee. The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community. We thank our partner, Prince William County Public Schools for the support and commitment to the safety and health of our students here in Prince William County.”

For additional local information and a complete list of schools participating, please contact Christopher Brothers at 703-792-7736 or Kim Hylander at 703-792-6162. For additional information, please visit these websites:

Walk to School Day in the USA www.walkbiketoschool.org National Center for Safe Routes to School www.saferoutesinfo.org

