Call to Action: Can you lend a few volunteer hours?

Good Morning Prince William –

The Prince William County Eatz & Brew event is Saturday October 13th, 12-7pm at Manassas Mall. Come enjoy live music, special food vendors, giveaways, contests, games and kid’s activities. This will be held in the parking lot in front of Sears and promises to be fun for the whole family.

Virginia Service invites you to nominate your favorite volunteer for the 2019 Governor’s Award in Volunteering Excellence. The categories include Adult, youth, senior, family, faith-based organization, educational institution, community organization, small business and corporation. Nominations are due by December 15th. Please visit invites you to nominate your favorite volunteer for the 2019 Governor’s Award in Volunteering Excellence. The categories include Adult, youth, senior, family, faith-based organization, educational institution, community organization, small business and corporation. Nominations are due by December 15th. Please visit http://www.virginiaservice.virginia.gov for all the specifics.

The Greater Washington Heart Walk needs volunteers on November 3rd on the Mall as course marshal, set-up, sponsor assistance and more. Volunteers must be 16 yrs. or accompanied by an adult. Please register on-line at: greaterwashingtonheartwalk.org and click on detailed info for all the specifics.

Hurricane Florence is at the top of everyone’s mind along the east coast. My colleagues at the Cape Fear Volunteer Center in Wilmington, NC will be managing volunteers when it is safe to proceed. If you are interested in clearing debris, serving food, transporting supplies, answering phones and mucking out basements then please register on their website: is at the top of everyone’s mind along the east coast. My colleagues at the Cape Fear Volunteer Center in Wilmington, NC will be managing volunteers when it is safe to proceed. If you are interested in clearing debris, serving food, transporting supplies, answering phones and mucking out basements then please register on their website: http://www.capefearvolunteercenter.org . PLEASE DO NOT SELF DEPLOY! Keep the first responders safe and wait to be called. This is going to be a very long recovery.

Youth for Tomorrow is looking for male mentors to share their time and talent with a young man. This promises to be a rewarding few hours per month, providing male youth with a positive role model to emulate. Please fill out the volunteer application at youthfortomorrow.org.

Prince William Conservation Alliance needs volunteers for the continuing buffer restoration on Minnieville Road on 10/ 20 from 10am-12pm. Please RSVP to: alliance@pwconserve.org.

Prince William Recycles Day on Saturday October 13th from 10am-2pm needs volunteers ages 12 and up to help with all the fun activities. This is a great teen project! Please contact Keep Prince William Beautiful at (571) 285-3772 or via email at: info@kpwb.org for all the latest info.

Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver noon meals to homebound seniors throughout the community. These meals are delivered Monday-Friday, no weekends, holidays and during periods of inclement weather. It takes about 2 hours to do your route and certainly can pick you day. This is a perfect job if you can flex out of work for a little extra lunch period. Please call Melodee at (703) 792-4583 to learn more.

Soroptimists International of Manassas is hosting Family Night Out events at local restaurants this fall. Visit Jukebox Diner in Manassas through Nov. 22 and The Bone in Old Town Manassas Oct. 25 – a portion of your receipt will help this organization with their scholarship fund. It’s a great way to get out of fixing dinner and support a worthy cause! Please email vlatimer6069@gmail.com for more information.

Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William is seeking volunteer tutors. Give the gift of literacy to local adults! Previous experience is not necessary. The next Tutor Training Workshop is November 3rd, 8:45 am-4pm and November 17th, 9am-12pm. Attendance both days is required. Please register at (703) 670-5702 or lvapw@aol.com.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday October 20 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed for set-up, refreshments, advocacy, finish line brigade and route monitoring. You can sign up online at is on Saturday October 20 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed for set-up, refreshments, advocacy, finish line brigade and route monitoring. You can sign up online at http://bit.ly/ALZWalkManassas or email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2-3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3.

Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.