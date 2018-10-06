Brooke Point topples Mountain View
STAFFORD — Brooke Point found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mountain View 17-16 in a high school football matchup at Brooke Point High in Virginia on October 5.
The Black Hawks moved in front of the Wildcats 17-16 to begin the second quarter.
The game could've ended after the first quarter because no team changed the scoreboard through the rest of the game.
