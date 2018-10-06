Menu
Woodbridge
64°
Cloudy
Feels like: 64°F
Wind: 2mph NNE
Humidity: 99%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Real. Local. News for Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford, Virginia.
150,000 monthly users. 338 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Battlefield buries Osbourn 38-6

News
Potomac Local
October 6, 2018 / 12:08 am / Leave a Comment

HAYMARKET — Battlefield High School football rolled past Osbourn for a comfortable 38-6 victory.

The Bobcats drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Eagles after the first quarter.

Battlefields’ offense pulled ahead to a 24-0 lead over Osbourn at the half.

The Bobcats’ rule showed as they carried a 38-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Sports,

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.