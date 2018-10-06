Battlefield buries Osbourn 38-6
HAYMARKET — Battlefield High School football rolled past Osbourn for a comfortable 38-6 victory.
The Bobcats drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Eagles after the first quarter.
Battlefields’ offense pulled ahead to a 24-0 lead over Osbourn at the half.
The Bobcats' rule showed as they carried a 38-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
