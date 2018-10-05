Update on Stafford’s October 3 boil water alert

UPDATE

STAFFORD– (Press Release) Effective today at 1:45 p.m., the Boil Water Alert in southern Stafford County is lifted. Test results have conclusively shown that the water system has no evidence of contamination and all residents may resume their normal usage. Authorities greatly appreciate the public’s patience through this process of testing to ensure the public’s safety. Residents with any additional questions may call the Utilities Department at (540) 658-8616.

Previously

Stafford County issued a boil water alert early this morning for areas in the southern part of the county due to complications from a water main break yesterday.

Water main breaks typically result in shifts of water pressure which could lead to contamination in the system. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities are strongly advising residents to boil water or use bottled water for consumption. There is no current evidence of contamination; however when pressure levels drop in larger areas of the system Virginia Department of Health protocols call for additional testing that can take three to five days to complete.

There has been an additional water main break on Route 1 near Stafford High School. Route 1 Northbound right land near the Dogwood Airpark area is shut down and is expected to be fixed by this afternoon. Officials have determined that this break will not affect water pressure in the southern end of the county. Tank levels are full, and water is being routed via an alternate route.

Residents may visit Stafford’s website at www.staffordcountyva.gov to determine if their address falls in the affected area. Stafford County has provided an interactive map in which residents can input their address to see if they fall within the Boil Water Alert areas. Residents with questions may call the Utilities Department at (540) 658-8616.

Residents were alerted in the early morning hours via Stafford Alert and reverse 911 calls to landlines. The decision was made to notify all those possibly affected at such

a late hour out of an abundance of caution.