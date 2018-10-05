Poplar Road reopens in Stafford
FREDERICKSBURG – (Press Release) Route 616 (Poplar Road) in Stafford County is now open to through traffic between Stony Hill Road and Mack Lane.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews have completed a drainage pipe replacement project that had closed Poplar Road to through traffic since Monday, Oct. 1.
Paving work will be scheduled at the pipe location within the next two weeks to restore a smooth driving surface.
