Dumfries robbery suspect arrested, multiple charges

DUMFRIES – (Press Release) On October 3, Deshawn Terrell MARTIN, who was wanted for a robbery that occurred following a verbal altercation with an acquaintance at a business on Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries on October 1, was located at his residence and arrested without incident.

Arrested on October 5:

Deshawn Terrell MARTIN, 33, of 14518 Bakersfield St in Woodbridge

Charged with robbery, strangulation, and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On October 1 at 2:28AM, officers responded to the 17400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 40-year old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were at a business in the above area when the two became involved in a verbal argument that escalated. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim and then took an undisclosed amount of money and the victim’s cell phone. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.