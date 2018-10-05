Crash on Route 1 in Woodbridge kills one

WOODBRIDGE — (Press Release) On October 5 at 4:09 p.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 14200 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed that a driver of a 2018 Lexus RX400 was attempting to turn into a business from northbound Jefferson Davis Hwy across stopped, heavy southbound traffic when the vehicle was struck by a 2002 Kawasaki ZX600J motorcycle, which was traveling on the southbound shoulder of Jefferson Davis Hwy.

The operator of the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Lexus remained on scene. It is unknown at this time if speed was a factor in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not factors. No charges are pending at this time. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The operator of the 2002 Kawasaki ZX600J motorcycle was identified as Musa SEISAY, 29, of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2018 Lexus RX400 is identified as a 44-year-old woman of Lorton