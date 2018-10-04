Welcome sign stolen, Walmart theft, drug incidents, vandalism in Stafford

STAFFORD — (Press Release) October 3, 2018, 700 block of Jett Street, 10/02. Welcome sign stolen from front porch of residence. The investigation is ongoing.

217 Garrisonville Road, 10/02. Suspects arrested after stealing from Walmart. On September 24, 2018, at approximately 4:23 p.m., a loss prevention employee from Walmart reported several past occurred larcenies involving the same suspects. During each incident, a male and female subject was observed taking items to the self-checkout and failing to scan each item. Jessica Guevara, 19, of Stafford was served four misdemeanor shoplifting warrants and released. William Walker, 33, of Stafford was served four felony shoplifting warrants and was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $500.00 secured bond.

DRUG INCIDENTS

Suspects Driving Down Closed Road Arrested on Drug Charges

River Road Closed, 09/30. Deputy observes vehicle driving through portion of River Road that is closed due to high water. He also observed the passenger throw something out the window. The driver was identified as Finn McMullen, 20, of Fredericksburg. He received summonses for expired registration and failure to obey a highway sign.

Master Deputy Myers and his K9 partner arrived on scene and the K9 alerted to a white headphone box lying in the grass in the area where the passenger threw an object out the window. Inside the box was a substance consistent with marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded additional marijuana and a large amount of cash in the suspect’s wallet. The passenger, Trenton Whiley Green, 20, of Fredericksburg was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2000.00 bond. He is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of justice. He also received a summons for littering.

Wanted Suspect Arrested on Drug Charges

300 block of Hartwood Road, 09/29. A suspicious persons report resulted in the arrest of two suspects for possession of controlled substances.

Deputies learned Justin Patrick Carey, 29, of Fredericksburg was wanted on warrants out of Stafford County and Georgia. Carey was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He received an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance after the deputy discovered a capsule containing off-white powder in his cruiser where the suspect was seated.

During a search of the other subject, Jessica Corrine Birge, 23, of Fredericksburg, drug paraphernalia with residue was found in her shoe. Birge was charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

VANDALISM

Oak Road, 10/03. Window of vehicle parked at residence smashed. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.