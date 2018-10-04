Stafford, Woodbridge students making the grade in higher ed

HAMILTON, NY – (Press Release) Colgate is proud to announce the members of the Class of 2022.

Brooke Point High School graduate Jackson Hoit of Stafford, VA (22554)

Brooke Point High School graduate John Morgan of Stafford, VA (22554)

Colgate offers 56 majors to a diverse student body of approximately 2,900 undergraduate students and it supports 25 Division I athletic teams.

The university’s 575-acre campus in rural central New York is renowned for its beauty and for the important role it plays in the student experience.

HARRISONBURG, VA – (Press Release) Woodbridge, VA resident, Tara C McMillan, has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the summer 2018 session. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. McMillan is majoring in Individualized Study.

James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students made the president’s list for the summer 2018 session.

Liam Brennan of Woodbridge named to JMU president’s list

Woodbridge, VA resident, Liam Darryl Brennan, has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the summer 2018 session. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. Brennan is majoring in Computer Science.

Ashley Starkston of Woodbridge named to JMU president’s list

Woodbridge, VA resident, Ashley Darienne Starkston, has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the summer 2018 session. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. Starkston is majoring in Music.

James Madison University offers each student a future of significance — not an education of mere prestige, but an extraordinary education of exceptional scholarship, inventive thinking, unparalleled attention to the world community, a university-wide enthusiasm for teaching, and a commitment to student success.