Sexual battery, indecent exposure charges result in two arrests

WOODBRIDGE — (Press Release) On October 2, detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Child Protective Services began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in the Triangle (22172) area of Prince William County. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by the accused, a family member, on more than one occasion two years ago. The victim recently reported the incident to school staff and the School Resource Officer. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Wilmer SANTOS RIVAS, was arrested.

Arrested on October 2:

Wilmer SANTOS RIVAS, 36, of Triangle

Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Indecent Exposure – On October 3 at 5:15PM, officers responded to investigate an indecent exposure incident that was reported to have occurred in the area of York Dr and Richmond Ave in Woodbridge (22191). The victim, a 13-year-old female, reported to police that she was walking home from school when she came upon a blue sedan parked on the street. As the victim walked passed the vehicle on the sidewalk, she observed an unknown man exposing himself and making obscene gestures. Once the man saw the victim, he immediately left the area. No other contact was made between the victim and the man. The victim went back to her school to contact police and report the incident. The victim was able to provide officers with a license plate number of the vehicle. Officers located the suspect at his residence on Ranger Lp. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Adan MELENDEZ-BELTRAN, was arrested.

Arrested on October 4:

Adan MELENDEZ-BELTRAN, 34, of 1473 Ranger Lp,

#301, in Woodbridge

Charged with indecent exposure

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 unsecured