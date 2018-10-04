Prince William County and NAIOP to present I-95 and U.S. Route 1 development and redevelopment opportunities
Prince William County, the second largest and fourth fastest growing jurisdiction in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and NAIOP Northern Virginia, the region’s premier commercial real estate organization, will present I-95 and U.S. Route 1 Development and Redevelopment Opportunities in Prince William County, Virginia. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 11, 2018, in the Northern Virginia Regional Center for Workforce Education & Training (WRC).
Leaders in industry will share how the nationally significant 1-95 corridor, with inter-county connections to I-66, along with U.S. Route 1 widening, I-95 Express Lanes, and VRE improvements is the catalyst to positive transformational change for this economically critical Northern Virginia region.
Moderator, Jeffrey Kaczmarek, Executive Director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development and panelists will discuss the I-95 defense technology corridor, improved infrastructure to-date, increased private sector development and growth of the corridor offering multiple redevelopment opportunities, as well as incentives, hub zones and opportunity zones.
The Commonwealth of Virginia and Prince William County are investing more than $400 million to widen and improve roadways throughout the County over the next five years. These planned improvements will further reduce commute times for the County’s workforce and residents, as well as improve the overall infrastructure for businesses in the County.
To learn more, join us for networking and lunch!
WHEN: Thursday, October 11, 2018 – 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
