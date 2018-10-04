Fighting injustice with injustice – Rippon Lodge’s tale of woe

Perhaps one may have heard there was a duel and a death tied to Rippon Lodge Historic Site. But the story behind the legend is one of legal injustice and divides a family.

The tale begins in 1762 with accusations and rumors surrounding the death of a young enslaved boy. After the investigation, his death is ruled an accident. However, this verdict is not believed by all, especially one Colonel John Baylis. He credits a sinister hand took the life of the innocent child, that of his brother-in-law’s mother-in-law, Sarah Brown Scott.

Sarah Scott, wife of prominent Reverend James Scott, and mother to Christian Scott Blackburn of Rippon Lodge, struck the enslaved child called Davy. Mrs. Scott did so because she found him lying in the rows of the garden, neglecting his work. Afterwards, wondering where he had disappeared, Mrs. Scott found him much later in a “log’d house”, dead. During the inquest she claimed no malice and meant no harm to the child since he was a favorite of hers.

The inquest and depositions of witnesses was conducted by Henry Lee, a Justice of the Peace and friend of the Scott’s and Blackburn’s. This enraged Colonel Baylis, also a Justice of the Peace for the County, for he had a witness stating otherwise. That person said the death was caused in the most “cruel manner”. Davy, it appears ran away days before and had just been returned the day he died. Colonel Baylis informed the Court of this revelation, and accused Reverend James Scott intimidated others by various means from telling the truth. He further charged the Scott’s used their influence to circumvent the judicial system, having a family friend lead the investigation. Colonel Baylis commanded Sarah Scott be brought back to court before him and other Justices. It never happened.

Relations between the families soured over the next few years. Baylis’ wife, Jane, was placed in the middle of the family battle, with her brother and his in-laws on one side, and her husband and children on the other. Baylis continued his vilification against Reverend Scott and his wife, to a point that John Scott, their son, became involved. Only 18, and unable to withstand the character assassination spread by Colonel Baylis, demanded retribution. He called for a duel.

The duel was not a fair fight, for it was Colonel Baylis who would cheat. Already severely wounded in the leg during the duel, he drew out a third pistol concealed under his jacket and fired. He missed his target, John Scott’s second, Mr. Bullett, who refused to return fire on a man already on death’s door. Colonel Baylis was transported by horse and cart from Dumfries to Rippon Lodge, back to his wife’s arms. He died inside the Lodge shortly after arriving.

The duel between Baylis and Scott has left its mark on Rippon Lodge. There are people who claim you can still see the blood stain where Baylis died on the wood floor. For some stories, there are no happy endings. Others fade into myths, horror, and legends. One thing for certain is these stories are best told by campfire. Join Rippon Lodge Historic Site Saturday, October 20th, at 7:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. for their Haunted Campfire. Just $10 per person, guest will hear long lost, ghostly tales, such as Baylis and Scott, while surrounded by the dark woods and grounds. For reservations to this evening of spooky stories of yore, call 703-499-9812. (This is an outdoor event, therefore dress appropriately and wear close toed shoes. Not recommended for children under six.)