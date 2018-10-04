Boil water alert still active in Stafford

STAFFORD – (Press Release) The Boil Water Alert for the affected areas in southern Stafford County is still in effect. Authorities are strongly advising residents to continue to boil water or use bottled water for consumption. Test results are being conducted per the Virginia Department of Health protocols, which take three to five days to complete. Once the testing is concluded, authorities will be able to determine a timeline for lifting the alert. Stafford will provide an additional message on Friday morning to update the public on where the county is in the process.

Residents may visit Stafford’s website at www.staffordcountyva.gov to determine if their address falls in the affected area. Stafford County has provided an interactive map in which residents can input their address to see if they fall within the Boil Water Alert areas. Residents with questions may call the Utilities Department at (540) 658-8616. For more information on tips on boil water alerts, please visit the Virginia Department of Health website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water/boil-water-faqs