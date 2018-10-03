Velocity Urgent Care Expands to Northern Virginia with Woodbridge location

WOODBRIDGE — Velocity Urgent Care is pleased to announce its newest walk-in urgent center in Woodbridge, Virginia at the Intersection of Daisy Reid Avenue and Prince William Parkway, just 1 mile west of Old Bridge Road. The center will open for business on September 3, 2018, at 4565 Daisy Reid Avenue. Velocity is eager to serve the needs of Woodbridge and Prince William County with the first of multiple planned new centers in Northern Virginia.



Velocity Urgent Care features on-site digital x-ray, EKG, a basic menu of laboratory services, and its clinicians provide a full complement of urgent care services for unexpected injury and illness. Velocity Urgent care is focused on the delivery of fast, quality and cost-effective health care for conditions that cannot wait for a primary care appointment but are not medical emergencies. Common conditions treated include flu symptoms, coughs, earaches, headaches, sprains, strains, fractures, minor cuts, scrapes, and rashes. Most insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare, and there is also a “no surprises” self-pay option.

What differentiates Velocity Urgent Care from “run-of-the-mill” urgent care centers is its focus on what’s important to the patient. “We put patients first in everything we do,” said Alan Ayers, Chief Executive Officer. “We know today’s health care consumer is extremely busy and nobody has time to be sick, so our goal is to get you back to ‘life’ as quickly as possible.”

As a partner with Sentara Healthcare, Velocity Urgent Care works with primary care physicians, providing a copy of the patient’s chart with authorization, and maintains referral relationships with local specialists and facilities for patients who require a higher level of care. “The partnership between Velocity Urgent Care and Sentara Healthcare improves access, coordination, and affordability of care in Prince William County,” said Kathie Johnson, President of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Velocity’s first Woodbridge location will be open 7-days-a-week from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Wi-fi and refreshments are available. Patients seeking care can simply walk in or reserve their spot online at www.velocityuc.com.



About Velocity Urgent Care

Velocity Urgent Care currently has 13 locations across Virginia including Williamsburg, Virginia Beach (3), Carrolton, Gloucester, Newport News, Norfolk (2), South Boston, and Suffolk with additional locations planned. Each center provides high-quality, walk-in medical for illness or injury that cannot wait for a primary care appointment but not severe enough to warrant an emergency room visit. Licensed medical providers treat the flu, strep throat, rashes, dehydration, ear infections, concussions, sprains, strains, minor fractures and more. For more information, visit velocityuc.com.