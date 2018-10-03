Stolen tools, fraud, and vandals top today’s Stafford crime report

60 North Stafford Complex Center, 10/01. Tools stolen from local business. They were discovered missing at approximately 2:00 p.m. on 09/28/2018. The investigation is ongoing.

Norfolk Street, 10/01. Several items stolen from vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

FRAUD

Lendall Lane and Warrenton Road, 10/02. A suspect wanted out of Caroline County on two probation violations was taken into custody following a traffic stop for failing to stop at a stop sign. The suspect provided a false identity to the deputy conducting the traffic stop. Donald Richard Jackson, 52, of Fredericksburg was subsequently taken into custody and incarcerated. He was served his outstanding warrants and was charged with falsely identifying himself to law enforcement.

VANDALISM

131 Garrisonville Road, 10/01. Disgruntled customer storms out of bank and slams door, causing it to break. The investigation is ongoing.