Stafford issues boil water advisory early Wednesday

STAFFORD — Residents this in southern Stafford County this morning are urged to boil their water. T

The Stafford County Government tells us:

“Complications from a water main break in southern Stafford County yesterday require the issuance of Boil Water Alert for specific areas. Out of an abundance of caution residents in the following areas are strongly advised to boil water: south of Eskimo Hill Road; east of Interstate 95; and in the Mountain View Road and Ramoth Church Road areas. Currently, there is no issue with the water supply in the rest of the county.

Stafford Utilities is following Virginia Department of Health protocols in testing the water in the affected area as well as the rest of the county. Officials expect the boil water alert to be in effect for two to three days. Stafford County will update the public as information becomes available on www.staffordcountyva.gov, Facebook and Twitter.”