Monday is Columbus Day. Here are 10 great ways to enjoy your day off.

Thanks for stopping by and reading this latest Potomac Local List.

We probably don’t need to remind you that Monday is Columbus Day, a federal holiday. Make the most of it. Here are 10 great ways to enjoy your day off.

Visit an escape room – Escape rooms are growing in popularity and are popping up all over Prince William County. The Great Xcape in Manassas will be open from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. that day and will offer escape adventures like “The Mystery of the Missing Millions,” “Mad Scientist,” “The Following,” and “Shipwrecked,” according to their website.

The Escape Room Manassas will be open by appointment only.

“For the escape room, all reservations are made through our website. Our escape room is the amulet room, where you find a mystical amulet in a haunted library,” according to their general manager.

Don’t forget about Escape Room Woodbridge for those who live in eastern Prince William County. Here too, games are by appointment only, and gamers have three rooms to choose from. The escape room is open Thursday 4 to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy nature – The weather is finally cooling off so that you can enjoy crisp autumn days outdoors. There are many local places where you can go for a day hike in Prince William County.

Prince William Forest Park offers hiking, on and off-road biking, tent, RV and cabin camping, fishing, picnic areas, orienteering and wildlife watching, according to their website.

Tour a local historical site – Prince William County has many historic sites that are educational and family-friendly.

The Weems-Botts Museum in Dumfries is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Columbus day, according to their website.

“Museum tours include an overview of Dumfries’ significant colonial history as well as a detailed look into the house’s historic past. Visitors travel through time as they tour period rooms decorated in 18th, 19th, and 20th century styles while learning about how the property was used as a vestry by the colonial church, possibly as a bookshop by Parson Weems (George Washington’s first biographer and author of the cherry tree story), as a law office by Benjamin Botts (Aaron Burr’s youngest defense attorney during his 1807 treason trial) and as a home for nearly a century by the Merchant Family,” states their website.

Have a nice meal out – There are so many quality restaurants in the county. No matter what you’re in the mood for, you can likely find it locally.

Passion Fin is a new sushi and hibachi restaurant. Owner Jay Lin recommends diners try their sashimi and one of their signature sushi dishes, the “Red Skins Roll,” a shrimp tempura, spicy crab meat, spicy tuna, and avocado roll.

If you’re in the mood for Thai, Bann Thai Old Town is the newest Thai place in Occoquan. Their signature dishes include Pad Thai, a rice noodle based dish, and Kapraw, a Thai basil-based dish, according to owner Nalinrat Pienthumdee.

Visit a winery – Virginia is home to some award-winning wineries. The Winery at Bull Run offers history, stunning natural views, and award-winning wines.

“We’re a working farm vineyard focused on crafting fine Virginia wines while paying tribute to the history and preservation of 19th century pastoral Fairfax County,” states their website.

Catch the latest movie – Woodbridge is now home to The Alamo Drafthouse, where you can dine and enjoy beverages while watching the movie. Their website says, “Forget dinner and a movie, it’s all about dinner AT the movie.”

Paint and sip – Enjoy beer, wine or soda while you paint your own masterpiece at Muse Paintbar in Woodbridge. Their class on Columbus day starts at 7 p.m., according to their website.

Revamp your fall wardrobe – Prepare yourself for sweater weather at one of the areas malls or town centers like Potomac Mills Mall or Virginia Gateway Promenade.

Pick a home improvement project – Pick a simple home improvement project that can be completed in a day and dig in. A great one-day project is fall planting.

Meadow Farms Nursery in Manassas “offers a full selection of shade and flowering trees, native plants, Japanese maples, shrubs, groundcovers, and perennial and annual flower selections, including options from the Proven Winners and Simply Beautiful lines,” according to their website.

Donate your time – Volunteering is a wonderful way to spend a day off from work. There are many local organizations looking for generous people to help out their causes. Read more about them in our recent article about volunteer openings in Prince William.