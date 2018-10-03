Brooke Road repair to begin Oct. 9 in Stafford

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Route 608 (Brooke Road) will be reduced to a single lane beginning Tuesday, Oct. 9 between Camp Geary Lane and Marlborough Point Road to allow Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contractor crews to repair the road and soil along a slope that supports the road.

Traffic on Brooke Road will be permitted to pass through the work zone at all times. However, drivers can expect brief delays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.

A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through this work zone during the day, with all lanes open overnight.

Emergency vehicles will have access to proceed through the work zone without delay.

Soil along a slope supporting Brooke Road became saturated during intense rainfall and flooding in July and August, and has shown early signs of sliding. VDOT has hired a contractor to use specialty equipment, a soil nail launcher, to create a retaining wall to support the road. The soil nail launcher will drill holes beneath the road and insert 20 ft. steel rods into the ground. The rods are covered with a mesh wire net and anchored with bolts. The entire surface is then covered with a concrete material.

Work is expected to be underway through the end of November 2018.

Around 1,000 vehicles a day travel Brooke Road near the intersection with Marlborough Point Road.

