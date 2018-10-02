Prince William County to hold Parks and Recreation community forum

Prince William County, Virginia — The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is hosting a community forum on Saturday, October 6th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the James J. McCoart Administration Building. Part of a broader Parks & Recreation community needs assessment, this forum is an opportunity for residents to help shape the future of Prince William County’s recreational and facility offerings.

Input from this facilitated discussion will be used to update the County’s Comprehensive Plan, which will inform the next 10 years of park development.

“Prince William County operates 55 developed parks and facilities, spanning more than 4,000 acres, that provide playgrounds, trails, marinas, fitness centers, skate parks, sports fields, and many other amenities, ” says Seth Hendler-Voss, the County’s Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “As we plan for the future, it is critical we understand how well we are meeting our residents’ needs for both passive and active recreation opportunities today, and develop a full grasp of the needs of tomorrow. “

“Parks are central to positioning Prince William County as a vibrant community of choice where families choose to live and businesses choose to locate,” added Hendler-Voss.