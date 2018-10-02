Noe Antonio Nolasco Amaya enters guilty plea in double arson murder

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A man charged in the arson deaths of a man and 17-year-old boy at a home on Lomond Drive in 2016 entered a guilty plea in Prince William County court.

The Prince William Fire and Rescue Department tells us:

On September 24th, 2018, an “Alford Plea” of Guilty was heard and accepted in Prince William Circuit Court in the case of Noe Antonio Nolasco-Amaya (aka Noe Nolasco, Noe Antonio Amaya, Juan Amaya, Mario Amaya). Charged with: §18.2-77 Arson to an Occupied Dwelling

2 counts of §18.2-33 Felony Murder As part of the plea agreement, the two counts of First Degree Homicide were nolle prosequi. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 7, 2019. This case was the result of an extensive and cooperative investigation involving local, regional, and federal partners to bring this to a conclusion. The Prince William Commonwealth Attorney’s Office presented the case developed by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit. The investigation would not have been complete without the invaluable assistance from the B.A.T.F- Arson/Explosives Unit in Falls Church, the Fire Research Lab in Maryland, and the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office K-9 team.?Found Guilty on September 24th:?Noe Antonio NOLASCO, 37, of Manassas, Virginia. Sentencing will be on February 7, 2019.

Detectives found the bodies of Willian Alexander Molina-Rivas, 36, and Jose Javier Avalos, 17, and four dogs at a home in the 10300 block of Lomond Drive in Manassas on July 31, 2016.