Accused assaulted victim before leaving in vehicle with infant

From the Prince William police report:

Felony Child Endangerment – On October 1 at 5:15AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2700 block of Marsala Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 28-year-old woman, and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim before leaving the residence in a vehicle with an infant as the victim contacted police. The suspect returned to the residence a short time later as officers were arriving. Upon further investigation, officers determined that the accused was intoxicated and detained him without incident. The infant was unharmed. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Shane Vincent FERDENZI, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on October 1:

Shane Vincent FERDENZI, 27, of the 2700 block of Marsala Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with child endangerment, driving while intoxicated, and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: November 1, 2018 | Bond: Held on a $10,000 secured bond