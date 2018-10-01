Preschool at the Manassas Park Community Center

The Manassas Park Community Center is devoted to bringing quality programs to families. Our Preschool has been a staple program for years. We had the chance to sit with two of our Preschool teachers, Arely Angel and Ragan Rohland, to discuss key points about the program.

Angel has seven years of experience working at the Manassas Park Community Center. She has a CDA (Child Development Associate) certificate, along with over 50 college credits on Early Childhood Education. She is currently working towards her Associate’s Degree. Rohland has six years of experience in early childhood development. She began her career at the Community Center working in Kids Korner, which is a childcare option for parents as they take part in various classes. After a few months, she transitioned to the Preschool division while obtaining an Early Childhood Certificate and an Associate’s Degree. They participated in numerous continuing education opportunities to aid in the growth of our Preschool program.

“Our Preschool program is a licensed and Virginia Quality rated program. Our curriculum emphasizes recreation with creative programs that encourage participation,” shared Angel. When asked about the importance of preschool, Rohland said “Preschool is an extremely important aspect of growth and development for children by preparing them for school. Within preschool, there is a focus on the developmental domains to help them transition into kindergarten.” Referring to specific aspects in the curriculum, Angel emphasized, “Children learn the value of education and respecting others’ thoughts and opinions. They also learn the value of self-awareness and confidence. Lastly, they learn the value of community, family, and independence.”

We prepare our classroom to create a welcoming, safe, and age-appropriate environment for our students by childproofing doorknobs and disinfecting all surfaces. It’s important to note that our classrooms are a peanut-free zone!

When asked about other events outside of the regular curriculum, Rohland said, “We host several events during the school year that promote community and family involvement. The first few Preschool events we have are the Pumpkin Patch, Harvest Dinner, and the Holiday Party. Spring events start with our Valentine’s Day Party, Easter Egg Hunt, Mother’s Day tea, Donuts with Dad, our Pool Party. At the end of the school year, we have our Senior Preschool Graduation to celebrate our kids.”

Applications for Preschool are accepted year round! If you have any questions regarding the program, contact Sue Jurjevic via email at s.jurjevic@manassasparkva.gov or Arely Angel at a.angel@manassasparkva.gov.

The Manassas Park Community Center is located at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park, VA. Managed by the City of Manassas Park Department of Parks and Recreation, the facility is home to basketball courts, a swimming pool, wellness areas, special events, and recreational classes. For more information visit us at www.ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com or call at 703-335-8872.