Occoquan Optical to celebrate one year in business

OCCOQUAN — (Press Release) This Thursday, October 4, one of Occoquan’s newer businesses, Occoquan Optical, will celebrate their one year anniversary in town.

In recognition of this occasion they are hosting a special event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the 4th that will feature a pop-up shop from fellow Occoquan merchant Details of Occoquan, a trunk show from Occoquan Optical’s best selling ladies line, CAROLINE ABRAM, and special pricing on makeup from a local representative of the company that created Lipsense.

And, of course, there will be food, treats, and beverages. Additionally, Thursday through Saturday, Occoquan Optical will offer FREE single vision lenses (or 50% discounts on anything other than that) with any frame purchase.

Occoquan Optical is located at 125 Mill Street in the Riverwalk Shops complex adjacent to Madigan’s Waterfront Restaurant in the historic town of Occoquan.