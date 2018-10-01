Manassas assault and malicious wounding cases result in one arrest

An assault and battery case and malicious wounding case resulted in one arrest in Manassas. From the Manassas City police report:

Assault & Battery

On September 28, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to 8402 Digges Rd (7-Eleven) for an assault. The victim, a store employee, reported he confronted two customers and during the encounter he was struck in the chest by one of the subjects. The employee was not injured. The suspect is described as a black male with dread locks and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with white sleeves and blue jeans.

Malicious Wounding

On September 30, 2018 at approximately 6:52 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Cleary St for a report of a stabbing. Through investigation it was determined, the victim and the suspect were engaged in a verbal altercation which escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect, later identified as Meagan Simone MOHAMMED, fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was later taken into custody. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital.