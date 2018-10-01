From the Prince William police report:

Malicious Wounding by Caustic Substance *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On September 26, officers identified the suspect involved in the assault of a PRTC bus driver that occurred in the area of Minnieville Rd and Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge on September 11. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the suspect, identified as Andre Jon RICHARDSON. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from August 2018]

Andre Jon RICHARDSON, 30, of no fixed address

Described as a black male, 6’3”, 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for malicious wounding and destruction of property

Malicious Wounding by Caustic Substance [Previously Released] – On September 11 at 8:15PM, officers responded to the area of Minnieville Rd and Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an assault of a Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) bus driver. The driver, a 55-year-old man, reported to police that he was operating a PRTC bus in the above area when he observed an unknown male running alongside the bus. When the bus stopped at the intersection due to traffic, the male began banging on the bus and demanded that the door be opened. When the driver refused, the male stood in front of the bus blocking it from moving. The male then returned to the bus door and kicked out one of the lower windows on the door. The suspect was then able to reach inside and open the door. The suspect then entered the bus, sprayed the driver with an unknown substance causing minor injuries to the driver, and then fled the area on foot. A police K-9 responded and searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.