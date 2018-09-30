Menu
Woodbridge
66°
Partly Cloudy
Feels like: 66°F
Wind: 1mph WNW
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Real. Local. News for Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford, Virginia.
150,000 monthly users. 334 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Prince William School Board candidates aim to turn the page on Sawyers, talk funding, security

Subscriber Content
By Olivia Briscoe & Uriah Kiser
September 30, 2018 / 3:00 pm / Leave a Comment
Prince William School Board Chairman At-large candidates Babur Lateef and Alyson Satterwhite, and Potomac Local Publisher Uriah Kiser.

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Lake Ridge, Occoquan Local, Woodbridge Local, Schools, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William,

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.