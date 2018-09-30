Investigation yields child porn at Woodbridge home

WOODBRIDGE — (Press Release) On September 26, the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force concluded an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography with the execution of a search warrant at a home located at 11557 Hill Meade Ln in Woodbridge.

During the course of the investigation, which began in July of 2018, the accused was involved in the sharing of child pornography via the internet through an undisclosed peer to peer network. Multiple files of child pornography were determined to have been downloaded by the accused from a computer within his Woodbridge residence.

During the execution of the search warrant at the home, a video file of suspected child pornography was located. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Raphael Alexander CAMERO, was arrested.

Arrested on September 26:

Raphael Alexander CAMERO, 35, of 11557 Hill Meade Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with 10 counts of distributing child pornography and 1 count of possession of child pornography

Court Date: November 5, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond