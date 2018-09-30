Call to Action: A lot going on Oct. 6, many opportunities to give back

Good Morning Prince William – CASA Children’s Intervention Services is hosting a volunteer information session on Monday October 9th, 6pm at the Chinn Park library. Come learn about being an advocate for an abused or neglected child. This is a wonderful program and you’ll hear firsthand from seasoned volunteers with the program. Please email Suzanne at: smitchell@casacis.org for more info.

· Historic Manassas needs volunteers next Saturday October 6th to help at the Manassas Jubilee Festival. First shift is 6:45-10am to help direct crafters to their spot. Second shift is 9:30-1pm to help at the stage check-in and last shift is 12:30-5pm also at the stage check-in. Please email Melissa at: melissa@historicmanassasinc.org with your name and time you can volunteer.

· Prince William County Public Works needs volunteers on Saturday October 6th at 8am for a clean-up event at the Neabsco Creek Wetlands. Equipment and beverages provided but please wear comfortable boots or shoes, dress for the weather, bring gloves and safety goggles. This is a very rewarding environmental project. Please call (703) 499-9812 to register.

· The Autism Society of Northern Virginia needs volunteers on Saturday October 6th for their Annual Walk & Family Festival at the PWC Fairgrounds. Please email them for all the specifics at: volunteer@asnv.org.

· The Greater Washington Heart Walk needs volunteers on November 3rd on the Mall as course marshal, set-up, sponsor assistance and more. Volunteers must be 16 yrs. or accompanied by an adult. Please register on-line at: greaterwashingtonheartwalk.org and click on detailed info for all the specifics.

· Hurricane Florence is at the top of everyone’s mind along the east coast. My colleagues at the Cape Fear Volunteer Center in Wilmington, NC will be managing volunteers when it is safe to proceed. If you are interested in clearing debris, serving food, transporting supplies, answering phones and mucking out basements then please register on their website: www.capefearvolunteercenter.org. PLEASE DO NOT SELF DEPLOY! Keep the first responders safe and wait to be called. This is going to be a very long recovery.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for male mentors to share their time and talent with a young man. This promises to be a rewarding few hours per month, providing male youth with a positive role model to emulate. Please fill out the volunteer application at youthfortomorrow.org.

· Prince William Conservation Alliance needs volunteers for the continuing buffer restoration on Minnieville Road on 10/ 20 from 10am-12pm. Please RSVP to: alliance@pwconserve.org.

· Prince William Recycles Day on Saturday October 13th from 10am-2pm needs volunteers ages 12 and up to help with all the fun activities. This is a great teen project! Please contact Keep Prince William Beautiful at (571) 285-3772 or via email at: info@kpwb.org for all the latest info.

· The Salvation Army is gearing up for their Angel Tree Program this fall. Volunteers are needed to register families for just 2 hours a day on October 9, 10, 11 and 15th. at their Lake Ridge location. Please contact Shawnte Brown at (703) 580-8991 to share the joy of the season.

· The SERVE Shelter in Manassas is looking for volunteer groups to purchase, prepare and serve meals to the residents of the shelter. The dates needed are brunch on 10/6and 10/7, dinner on 10/14 and 10/28. Gather up your favorite recipes and friends to share with the families at SERVE. Please call Julie at (571) 748-2674 for more info.

· Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver noon meals to homebound seniors throughout the community. These meals are delivered Monday-Friday, no weekends, holidays and during periods of inclement weather. It takes about 2 hours to do your route and certainly can pick you day. This is a perfect job if you can flex out of work for a little extra lunch period. Please call Melodee at (703) 792-4583 to learn more.

· Soroptimists International of Manassas is hosting Family Night Out events at local restaurants this fall. Visit Jukebox Diner in Manassas through Nov. 22 and The Bone in Old Town Manassas Oct. 25 – a portion of your receipt will help this organization with their scholarship fund. It’s a great way to get out of fixing dinner and support a worthy cause! Please email vlatimer6069@gmail.com for more information.

· Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers to help them at community fairs and festivals by manning their booth for a couple of hours each day. You’ll receive all the training and information needed and this is a fun way to get out and meet people. Some of the dates needed are 10/8 and 10/13. Please call Nicole to learn more at (571) 285-3772.

· Give the gift of literacy to local adults! Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William is seeking volunteer tutors. Previous experience is not necessary. The next Tutor Training Workshop is November 3rd, 8:45 am-4pm and November 17th, 9am-12pm. Attendance both days is required. Please register at (703) 670-5702 or lvapw@aol.com.

· Mark your calendars for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday October 20 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed for set-up, refreshments, advocacy, finish line brigade and route monitoring. You can sign up online at http://bit.ly/ALZWalkManassas or email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2-3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer.

Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Thanks so much for all you do in our community.